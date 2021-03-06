Waterbury community holds food drive in lieu of St. Patrick’s Day parade

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in Waterbury hosted a Fill the Castle food drive on Saturday. This was in lieu of the Brass City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Folks filled a castle parade float with food to donate to the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries food pantry (GWIM).

In exchange for non-perishable donations, visitors were offered corned beef sandwiches and hot-dogs.

The GWIM said they feed nearly 200 people a day.