Waterbury community, lawmakers convene virtually to discuss how to reach out to minority groups following the death of George Floyd

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — What lessons can leaders learn from the protests over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd? How can leaders move forward in a more productive direction? That was address in Waterbury Monday.

A protest in Waterbury Sunday started out peaceful but then some of the protesters took over part of I-84, shutting it down. Waterbury Police Department made 28 arrests in total during Sunday’s protests.

RELATED: 28 arrested in Waterbury weekend protests after crowds temporarily shut down traffic on I-84, city streets

Monday afternoon, Mayor Neil O’Leary brought together leaders for a digital community conference call, opening up ideas to better reach out to minority groups who may feel as if they’re not being heard.

“We need to have some serious and honest dialogue about the root of the problem and that has been ignored for way too long,” urged U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT).

I’m going to take Pastor Reece up on his idea of creating a Diversity Council and I think that’s one of the ways Congresswoman Hayes and Dr. Gatling, and all the speakers, that we start to reach even deeper into our community. It’s one of the ways, Congresswoman Hayes, to start to build up more trust.

– Mayor Neil O’Leary, Waterbury (D)

“We’re gonna take the lead in remembering George Floyd’s legacy in doing a better job and I think this conversation in Waterbury has inspired us all,” Governor Ned Lamont added.

