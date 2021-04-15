Waterbury COVID vaccine clinic opens to the public

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A COVID vaccine clinic welcomed dozens Thursday morning to get their crucial shot in the arm.

Griffin Hospital, the Department of Public Health, Waterbury’s Housing Authority and Waterbury’s task force have teamed up to administer 100 Moderna vaccines. The vaccine clinic is one of several that’ll be held throughout Waterbury to get vaccinated.

Waterbury Supervisor of Recreation Director Victor Cuevas said, “Folks up here are working folks, a lot of minorities, Hispanics and African-Americans and this is a population that we want to capture and ensure that they and trust in the system and trust in the vaccine to get some level of normality back in our community.”

James McDaniel and his dad John ditched their COVID vaccine appointment in Meriden after learning a clinic opened up right around the corner from their house.

John said, “I’ve been kind of twisting his arm to get them over here anyway so he said, ‘Okay, okay, all right I’ll go’ because I told him I said it’s not only protecting you. It’s protecting us and everybody you go around.”

James added, “I feel great I’m just waiting for the second one, after I get the second one I’ll be on top of the world then.”

James said some of his trust in the vaccine wavered when the J & J vaccine was put on pause. It took a lot for him to get here. But overall he’s glad he did.

“I’m just halfway there I’m halfway there now you know?” he said.

The clinic will be operating again Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM. City officials and volunteers say undocumented immigrants are also welcome.