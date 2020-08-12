Waterbury Dept. of Public Works still working to clear storm damage a week after Isaias

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Works crews in Waterbury are still working to clear their roads and public parks a week after Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc on Connecticut. Some residents are happy with the results, others say there needs to be more effort.

For 9-year-old Nicole Martinez, Tuesday was her lucky day at Fulton Park. Waterbury Department of Public Works crews are finished cleaning up the playscape after it was littered with storm debris.

But, for Johnny White, who is much older and loves to fish, his lucky day came last Tuesday when he was not in his normal fishing spot. A huge tree snapped and came crashing down right on it.

“This is my spot and that tree could’ve fallen on anybody,” he said.

But, a week after the storm, that huge tree is still on the ground right next to the Fulton Park pond and that means his favorite fishing spot remains off-limits, which he isn’t too happy about.

“Right now, they got a lot of cleaning up to do,” he said. “It’s not right because people are taxpayers. People pay their taxes to keep this park clean.”

Waterbury’s Deputy Director of Public Works tells News 8 the first priority is cleaning up city streets — some still have storm debris that needs to be removed. Since the storm hit, he tells News 8 DPW crews have cleared away trees and tree branches and limbs from more than 25 city streets and counting.

“Since the storm ended back on Tuesday, all week, [my crews have been] working late into the night and in conjunction with Eversource to clear roads, make them passable, and moving forward we have a few more weeks there to clean up our parks and city golf courses,” said Mark Lombardo.

“DPW is putting in 100%,” he added.

Nicole gave a loud “thank you” to Lombardo and DPW crews Tuesday. As for Johnny, he applauds their efforts clearing trees from city streets, including one in his neighborhood. But, fishing at Fulton Park is one of the hobbies he says he’s using to try to and get through the pandemic. He wants everything cleared up so he can continue his favorite hobby.

“They need to hire some more people,” Johnny said. “That’s one thing they need to do.”