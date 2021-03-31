Waterbury dog owner’s plea for help finding lost service dog; CT volunteer group helps to find hundreds of lost dogs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you own a dog, you never want to go through what Jazmin Rivera, of Waterbury, is going through now.

“I’m just scared she’s going to be used as a backyard breeder or something like that,” Rivera said. “That would honestly break my heart.”

Rex, a red-nosed pitbull, isn’t just her little buddy. Rex is Rivera’s service dog and she fears she could get injured — or worse — without her.

“Without her, I could very easily get very hurt or die if I’m behind my wheel and I just pass out,” Rivera said. “I have PTSD and I also have other medical conditions and because of my PTSD I tend to hyperventilate, not really be able to control my emotions and when that happens I have fainting spells.”

Rivera says Rex actually alerts her.

“She lets me know when it’s about to happen so I have time to sit down and stop my car,” Rivera said. “She’ll jump up and start pawing at me.”

Rivera says her PTSD is due to abandonment issues she faced growing up. But, today, she was not abandoned in her search for Rex. Instead, she got reinforcements.

Volunteers from a group called CT Dog Gone Recovery Volunteers dedicate their time to helping people like Rivera all over Connecticut. They are now focusing on finding Rex, putting up posters all over the city, and raising awareness by talking to anyone they see about Rex and to keep an eye out.

“We all have a passion for helping to reunite people with with their lost dogs,” said Carol Ferrucci.

And they’ve had great success. Ferrucci says last year they received about 600 calls for helping, finding 500 dogs, and reuniting them with their families.

It gives Rivera hope that she’ll be reunited with Rex.

“We want to be there for her and for Rex and do everything we can to help bring Rex home,” Ferrucci said.