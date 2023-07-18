BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple vehicles crashed, including two Connecticut State Trooper vehicles, Monday night on Interstate 95 near Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer spilling human waste onto the roadway.

The tractor-trailer driver, 34-year-old Shaky Steevenson Joseph, of Waterbury, is now facing 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of operating a vehicle without the proper load cover.

Connecticut State Police received calls that the tractor-trailer was spilling a substance at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area between Exits 27 and 30 on Interstate 95 Northbound. The crashes included a motorcycle that fell over because it slipped on fecal matter, along with multiple vehicles that hit concrete barriers.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

Joseph’s employer then contacted him to tell him to pull over, according to police. He was on Route 8 northbound at the time.

He was assigned a $25,000 surety bond.