‘I heard a kaboom and saw a big cloud of smoke come up’: Waterbury explosions rattling residents

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Saqib Omar says he couldn’t believe what he saw. About a week ago, Omar looked outside and grabbed his cell phone after hearing an explosion under a highway overpass on Pierpont Road.

“It’s scary,” he said.

“I heard a kaboom and saw a big cloud of smoke come up,” he said.

He is not the only one seeing and hearing things at night in the city’s East End. Social media is flooded with posts and comments from Waterbury residents who are growing concerned.

City Alderman, George Noujaim says he’s seen the posts and has heard the concern. He has also heard some theories as to what’s causing these explosions, which he says have sometimes occurred almost every night over the last month.

“What we hear is a car driving around town and lighting off these M80s or something more extravagant than an M80,” he said.

Another city alderman told News 8 the same thing off camera. However, Waterbury police are not confirming that at this point in their investigation.

“To our residents, rest assured our detectives and police officers are looking into this,” said Lt. David Silverio of the Waterbury PD.

He adds detectives have been canvassing neighborhoods, knocking on doors, hoping anyone has seen anything that can help police solve this. They ask anyone with any surveillance video or any information to please call them immediately.

Two things are putting Omar at ease during this ordeal — no one’s been hurt and no homes have been damaged. However, he and other East End residents are hoping for some peace and quiet.