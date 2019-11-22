Waterbury family donates Christmas tree to city as tribute to long-time love for holiday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Longo family thought it would be a great holiday tribute to their late parents to donate a Christmas tree to the City of Waterbury.

“They were Mr. and Mrs. Waterbury,” Charlie Longo said of his parents. “They thought Waterbury was the best place on Earth.”

Growing up, Charlie says his parents loved taking him and his siblings to The City Green to see the tree during the holiday season.

“The city was full of hustle and bustle back then, and then to see the tree and the ornaments on it; it was pretty exciting,” Longo said.

But, when The Waterbury Green was remodeled a few years ago, there was no city Christmas tree for families to enjoy.

The city had to remove the one that had been standing at the center of town for so many years because it was decaying.

Some residents missed a downtown Christmas tree so much, that they put up a small, artificial Christmas tree across the street.

Residents would drive by add decorations to it at-will.

Last year, the Longos stepped up to donate a real Christmas tree that will now be the center of attention for the second straight year.

News 8 was on The Green today when Waterbury Parks and Rec workers were busy putting the lights up.

WEB EXTRA: News 8’s LaSalle Blanks is on the Waterbury Green, talks gift of city Christmas Tree

“It’s a great gift to the city,” one of the workers said. “It fills the city with joy.”

“It (the tree) means goodwill,” Longo explained. “It’s for everyone to enjoy.”