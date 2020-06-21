Waterbury family escapes house fire

New Haven

by: , Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames ripped through the roof of a three-story house on Walnut Street Saturday night. That house contained several apartment units inside. Outside, Michael Johnson was huddled up with several family members who live in the house. He was counting his blessings that all of his loved ones are okay.

“My mother’s over here,” Johnson said. “They’re all safe. Thank God.”

Johnson wasn’t there when it happened. But, as he got word, he raced to Walnut Street.

“I was thinking the worst,” he said.

As of the filing of this report, no official cause of the fire had been released. But, large, loud, booming fireworks were seen and heard going off, exploding in the sky directly above the house and fire trucks on the street.

“I wondered if they caused it,” Johnson said.

Several firefighters were seen with their flashlights inside the charred second and third floors looking for hot spots and perhaps any clues as to what started the fire. Johnson said his family may need help after the fire. He told News 8 his mother will probably stay with him for a while.

News 8 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Group against youth gun violence planning march after killing of 19-year-old in her sleep in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Group against youth gun violence planning march after killing of 19-year-old in her sleep in New Haven"

New Haven police investigate shooting, 1 man dead

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police investigate shooting, 1 man dead"

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in the Elm City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in the Elm City"

Quassy Amusement Park reopening with new safety guidelines

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Quassy Amusement Park reopening with new safety guidelines"

Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping"

Connecticut remembers Juneteenth holiday today with events, recognition

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut remembers Juneteenth holiday today with events, recognition"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss