Waterbury family escapes house fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames ripped through the roof of a three-story house on Walnut Street Saturday night. That house contained several apartment units inside. Outside, Michael Johnson was huddled up with several family members who live in the house. He was counting his blessings that all of his loved ones are okay.

“My mother’s over here,” Johnson said. “They’re all safe. Thank God.”

Johnson wasn’t there when it happened. But, as he got word, he raced to Walnut Street.

“I was thinking the worst,” he said.

As of the filing of this report, no official cause of the fire had been released. But, large, loud, booming fireworks were seen and heard going off, exploding in the sky directly above the house and fire trucks on the street.

“I wondered if they caused it,” Johnson said.

Several firefighters were seen with their flashlights inside the charred second and third floors looking for hot spots and perhaps any clues as to what started the fire. Johnson said his family may need help after the fire. He told News 8 his mother will probably stay with him for a while.

News 8 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.