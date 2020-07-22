Waterbury family-run candy company named one of the top 12 confectioners in the U.S.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fascia’s Chocolates, a Waterbury-based candy company, has been named one of the top 12 confectioners in the country by Peter’s Chocolate.

Chocolate is and has always been a passion for the Fascia family.

A toolmaker turned chocolatier, John and Helen Fascia opened their business in a basement, all while Helen was expecting her first child.

Their three daughters — Louise, Lynn and Lori — grew up around candy and joined the family business later in life.

























Carmen Romeo, the President of Fascia’s Chocolates and son-in-law to John and Helen, spoke with News 8 about this great achievement and the family’s journey from basement to top business.

Watch the video above for the full interview.