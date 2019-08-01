Waterbury farmers market helping seniors

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Each month, many seniors across Connecticut face a very tough decision because of their limited income — pay for food or their medication?

It’s a problem Mary Beth Lamontagne of Waterbury knows all too well.

“My thyroid, my high blood pressure, and I’m borderline diabetic,” she said.

Mary Beth needs healthier food to survive. She’s getting the help she needs this summer every Thursday when the Brass City Harvest Mobile Farmer’s Market opens up at the Waterbury Green downtown.

They make getting fruits and vegetables more accessible to many seniors by being downtown and more affordable through “Farmers Market Nutrition Program” coupons seniors can use to purchase fruits and vegetables at discounted prices.

“You go to the stores and you’re paying double and for a senior that is very hard,” Mary Beth said. “It means a lot to me because I’ll be able to stretch my budget a little bit more this month.”

The folks who run the mobile farmer’s market collected a huge stack of coupons in their first two hours of operation on August 1st — more than a thousand. They say that illustrates just how vital their work is getting healthier food out to the people who really need it.

“Waterbury receives the second highest allocation of senior nutrition coupons in the state of Connecticut,” said Sue Pronovost of Brass City Harvest. “Where would these seniors go? I don’t have an answer for that.”

Neither does Charles Gray, another senior who relies on the mobile market each week. He, and others, are comforted knowing there are people out there looking out for them.

“I see a heart of gold,” Charles said.