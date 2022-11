WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St.

The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

