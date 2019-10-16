Waterbury firefighters help protect families from fire by installing smoke detectors in homes

(WTNH) — Waterbury firefighters are taking extra steps to protect families from fire.

Today is the last day of an 8-day effort to hand out and install new working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in some homes that don’t have them.

They got the money from a FEMA grant ($51,810) and some funding from the city ($2,590).

That money was spent on 1,200 smoke alarms, and 400 carbon carbon monoxide alarms.

If any are left over, they’ll be given to fire crews who can then give them to residents they encounter on emergency calls who don’t have them.

