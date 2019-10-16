1  of  2
Breaking News
Person injured after car crashes through Stratford Big Y ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Waterbury firefighters help protect families from fire by installing smoke detectors in homes

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Waterbury firefighters are taking extra steps to protect families from fire.

Today is the last day of an 8-day effort to hand out and install new working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in some homes that don’t have them.

They got the money from a FEMA grant ($51,810) and some funding from the city ($2,590).

That money was spent on 1,200 smoke alarms, and 400 carbon carbon monoxide alarms.

If any are left over, they’ll be given to fire crews who can then give them to residents they encounter on emergency calls who don’t have them.

More details tonight on News 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Truck gets stuck under bridge on James Street in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck gets stuck under bridge on James Street in New Haven"

I-Haven kicks off for local student entrepreneurs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-Haven kicks off for local student entrepreneurs"

CIAC hopes new rules will reduce concussions, make football safer for high school athletes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CIAC hopes new rules will reduce concussions, make football safer for high school athletes"

Conflict in Syria leaving local refugees concerned about the future of their homeland

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Conflict in Syria leaving local refugees concerned about the future of their homeland"

Lanternfly spotted in Southbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lanternfly spotted in Southbury"

Congresswoman DeLauro endorses Elicker for New Haven mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman DeLauro endorses Elicker for New Haven mayor"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss