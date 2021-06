WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out Friday night at a condo complex on East Main Street. Firefighters are currently working to put out hot spots.

All parties in the condo complex are accounted for, Waterbury police say. Two people have sustained minor injuries at this time.

It is unknown how the fire was started. The Waterbury fire department is investigating the unit.

This is a developing story.