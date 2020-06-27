Waterbury graduate receives diploma following controversy over self-organized graduation ceremony

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury Career Academy graduate received her diploma Friday after school administrators temporarily withheld it due to her organizing a graduation ceremony off school property.

The father of honor-roll student Jacqueline Henry told News 8 the family received a public apology and Henry’s diploma from Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin at a meeting in the Mayor’s office on Friday.

Waterbury School Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin hands Jackie Henry her high school diploma following a meeting at the Mayor’s office in City Hall on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo: Pete Henry

“It’s been very stressful the last several days,” Dr. Ruffin said to Henry, “And I’m really sorry.”

Left to right: Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, Jackie Henry, Pete Henry, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. Jackie received her diploma following a meeting at Waterbury City Hall Friday, June 26, 2020. (Photo: Pete Henry)

Earlier this month, Henry went the school to pick up her diploma when she was told it was revoked because she and her family had organized an unsanctioned graduation event for the class of 2020 off of school property.

The self-organized graduation followed CDC guidelines, with graduates walking across the stage one at a time in their caps and gowns, according to the family.

The Superintendent’s decision to revoke the diploma became a contentious and controversial one in the Brass City. Over 4,000 people signed an online petition urging the district to give Henry her diploma.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary also showed support for Henry during a meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

“He was grateful and supported us in our decision,” Henry told News 8 Wednesday.

Henry plans to become an emergency medical technician to help people in her community.