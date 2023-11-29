WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a woman who was found dead in her apartment in October 2022 is demanding a longer prison sentence for the main suspect.

A plea deal is on the table for 35-year-old Heather Anderson, who was expected to accept or deny a plea deal of 30 years in prison in court Wednesday morning. The judge pushed the case to next month but did not explain why the case was delayed.

Shelley Stamp, 34, was found dead in her Newbury Street apartment in Waterbury on Oct. 29. Police identified Anderson and 37-year-old Shannon Gritzbach as the two suspects.

Heather Anderson (L), Shannon Gritzbach (R)

According to the arrest warrant, police said the women were looking for somebody else in Stamp’s building and then forced their way into her apartment. The warrant said several things were stolen from Stamp’s apartment, including $70 in cash, credit cards, car keys, shoes and food from the fridge.

Stamp was found lying face down on the living room floor, just behind the front door, with a blood stain beneath her. The warrant said when first responders turned Stamp over, they found a shirt wrapped around her neck, head and face, part of which appeared to be inside her mouth.

Anderson was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery and assault. Gritzbach faces larceny and illegal use of a credit card charges.

Even though Anderson’s case was pushed to next month, the family made a statement to the judge. Outside of court, Stamp’s mother, Kathy Daversa, explained the impact of her daughter’s homicide.

“I am destroyed,” Daversa said. “For a mother to lose a child to murder at the hands of someone who just has no regard for human life. They left her there to die in a puddle of her own blood.”

Stamp’s sister, Laura Tajildeen, hopes the judge will increase the prison sentence before the next court date.

“I would love for her to never get out of jail and to rot in that cell for the rest of her life,” she said.

It’s been more than a year since Stamp’s death, but the family still struggles to cope with the loss. Tajildeen said holidays aren’t the same without her sister.

Tajildeen said her sister had a big heart and dedicated her life to others, working as a paraprofessional with special needs children.

“She always a part of something, taking care of other people, and it’s devastating that that was ripped from this community and our lives,” Tajildeen said.

Because the case was pushed to December, Anderson did not speak in court but was seen crying as the family gave their statement to the judge.

Anderson’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. She is expected in court on Dec. 20. If she does not accept the deal, the case will go to trial.