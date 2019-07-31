Waterbury hosts Harry Potter Day on Wednesday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of Harry Potter‘s birthday on Wednesday, July 31st, which is also, J.K. Rowling‘s birthday, author of the Harry Potter book series, the city of Waterbury, Connecticut is celebrating with a fun event for children of all ages.

Businesses downtown are offering special activities and offers throughout the day for Waterbury Harry Potter Day.

The event taking place from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. begins at Minuteman Press located on 170 Grand Street. The event is free, however, participants should arrive at that location to pick up a “Magic Map” to serve as a guide for the day.

Related Content: Rare ‘Harry Potter’ book sold for nearly $100,000

This passport to Harry Potter Day contains a guide to locations that are offering a Question Quest trivia question. Upon answering the trivia question correctly, the individual will get a stamp which earns a ticket in to the raffle held at Silas Bronson Library at 4:30 p.m. for a variety of prizes.

Participants who dress as a witch or a wizard (with at least a hat or a wand) can receive a discount at the participating businesses found here.

Love Harry Potter? We want to see your photos for a chance to have them appear in our newscasts. Submit your pictures here or below.