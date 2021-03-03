Waterbury Human Rights Commission gets pushback over resolution for declaring racism a public health crisis

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Human Rights Commission (WHRC) is getting some push back on their most recent resolution for declaring racism a public health crisis.

It appears the City of Waterbury’s administration is not ready to approve this resolution because they’re afraid of being sued.

That’s according to WHRC after releasing their latest proposal on the issue.

Because the city is self-insured, the WHRC says the city is worried racism claims will fall on them and the city’s pockets. The resolution comes months after summer protests and anger in the Brass City forcing Black and brown communities to bring this hot topic to a head.

Officials who spoke during a Zoom meeting Wednesday night say other cities have passed this resolution without the fears of being held accountable on this issue.

Bilal Tajildeen who is working with WHRC said, “In our analysis of cities that declared racism a public health crisis there really didn’t seem to be an uptick of unfounded lawsuits around it. I think the concern of it is maybe a false premise. I haven’t seen any data that indicates that cities now become inundated with lawsuits”

The commission tells us they’re now trying to get at least 1,000 signatures and letters from participating organizations to show the importance of this issue to the Board of Alders.