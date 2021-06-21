Waterbury kicks off summer season with International Make Music Day celebrations

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities all around the world and in Connecticut are kicking off summer on Monday with Make Music Day. We were in Waterbury where the city is celebrating.

Bands, bagpipers, and groups of people performing all over the city. In front of City Hall, we caught a band jamming out Monday evening.

Celebrations like these happening in more than 90 cities across the country and the world. The annual event to celebrate the summer solstice originated in France.

This year, because of the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s taking on extra meaning in Waterbury.

WEB EXTRA: Ali Delgirolamo from the mayor’s office speaks to News 8 City Hall during Make Music Day

Ali Delgirolamo from Mayor Neil O’Leary’s office spoke with News 8 outside City Hall. She told us it is great things are getting back to normal post-pandemic and we can come together to enjoy a good time.

“It’s great when it happens. It’s an international event. It’s awesome because it brings the entire community together. You get to have fun and dance out in the streets and just get everyone together…We have a bunch of places all over the world coming together to make some music,” she said.

