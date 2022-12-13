WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need.

Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families.

“Just being a police officer and giving back to the community is a wonderful thing,” Officer Querino Maia with the Waterbury Police Department said. “The collaboration with the kids, we’re here, we’re shopping, they’re very happy and we’re gonna take them to get something to eat after this, also.”

For 10-year-old Nathanael, it taught him “to always be grateful,” he said. “And to always try to give others what you don’t have.”