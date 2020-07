WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A ceremony was held in Waterbury Saturday morning to remember Korean War Veterans.

Thousands of men from the Brass City served in the Korean War. Twenty-two of those soldiers never came home, including four who remain POW MIAs.

“As you may or may not know…the Korean War was always referred to as the Forgotten War, so we’re here to remember it,” Korean War Veteran John Sarlo said.

The Korean War officially ended on a ceased-fire.