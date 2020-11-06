Waterbury launches new marketing effort to attract new businesses

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — You may see something new online about Waterbury or start seeing people sporting a bright, new, multi-colored city logo on shirts, hat or face masks.

They were on display in front of city hall on Thursday as Mayor Neil O’Leary officially launched the city’s new private-partnership marketing campaign called “The Waterbury.”

It also includes a website to show off the city and send a message to business owners looking to relocate that The Brass City is now open for business.

“Looking for ways to put a positive — and promote — a positive light on this city that has struggled so badly in the past but has really turned it around,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary. “And we’re really in a good place moving forward.”

The mayor enlisted some successful Waterbury business officials to address a small group in front of city hall and talk about their good fortunes investing in the city.

John Hopkins, President and CEO of Post University, talked about expanding part of the campus and opening workspaces inside the old Howland-Hughes Department Store building on Bank Street, which had sat vacant for about two decades until Post gave it new life a few years ago.

“Waterbury was recently named the number one city in the nation for value,” Hopkins said of the city’s business appeal. “Number one for value. What that means is its cost of living, its workforce, its amenities.”

Its workforce was one factor that prompted Frank Monteiro to open up a new North American hub for his company, Drew Marine International. Monteiro grew up in Waterbury and said the city and the surrounding area have solid reputations when it comes to a skilled, manufacturing workforce.

“An investment we are making in the city of $7.2 million this year,” Monteiro said. “That’s what we’re spending to do the facility.”

Some prominent business leaders contributed funding for the public-private marketing initiative, which is led by a marketing group called WORX. Its strategy is to use social media and these Waterbury success stories to market The Brass City to others. In other words, successful business leaders who are invested in Waterbury serving as proof they can do it, too.

“These are things that are not aspirational,” said Grant Copeland, President and Chief Creative Officer at WORX. “These are things that are truly already happening here. Businesses that are already expanding.”

Mayor O’Leary shared with News 8 a couple of big business deals in the works now could bring some good news to the city in the new year.

“Both of them are going to create hundreds and hundreds of jobs,” he said.