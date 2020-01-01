 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Waterbury leaders have big plans to turn abandoned industrial site into thriving Little League, athletic complex

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, WTNH MultiMedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Trash, crime scene tape, and broken fencing surround an abandoned industrial site in Waterbury’s south end. But the city’s residents and lawmakers are hoping to turn the site into something new in the new year.

At the corner of East Liberty Street and Mill Street, an old industrial site sits abandoned.

Jose Narvaez, a longtime Waterbury resident, says “growing up in this neighborhood, it was never like this.”

But now, it’s a new year and State Representative Geraldo Reyes predicts “we’re going to have a lot of fun on this field.”

Reyes and Victor Cuevas, Waterbury’s Acting Superintendent of Recreation, are among a group of Waterbury leaders with big plans to turn the lot into a little league hub and sports complex.

“Economically it’s one big package so you can get buy in from all the sponsors, all the local communities here.

This is to me, the most important piece of The Sound End revitalization.”

– State Representative Geraldo Reyes

Cuevas grew up in this community and played little league baseball at the lot when it was thriving in the ’70s.

He and Reyes help run Waterbury’s Hispanic Coalition, a group instrumental in bringing Puerto Rico’s National Youth Baseball team to play in tournaments every summer in the Greater Waterbury area.

They’ve seen how successful those tournaments are, and are now pitching this plan for the south end to help kids in the area.

The project will cost $3 million; it was in a bonding bill. More than $2 million came from the State under former Governor Malloy. The rest of the money came from the city.

If all goes well, cleanup will happen in 2020, and first pitch will be in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Plunge for Parks 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Plunge for Parks 2020"

Man charged in assault, armed robbery at West Haven motel

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged in assault, armed robbery at West Haven motel"

Guatemalan teen detained for 3 months gets asylum, released

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guatemalan teen detained for 3 months gets asylum, released"

Guilford's plastic bag ban takes effect January 1st

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford's plastic bag ban takes effect January 1st"

Justin Elicker sworn in as New Haven’s 51st mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Elicker sworn in as New Haven’s 51st mayor"

Serious crash closes 3 lanes on Interstate 91 Northbound in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious crash closes 3 lanes on Interstate 91 Northbound in New Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss