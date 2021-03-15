Waterbury main library will not completely reopen despite Gov. Lamont easing COVID restrictions

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The director of the Silas Bronson main library in Waterbury says she’s received several calls from people eager for the library to reopen ever since Governor Lamont’s announcement last week that beginning March 19.

COVID capacity restrictions would be lifted on places in Connecticut like restaurants (eight people allowed per table, with required closing time for dining rooms set at 11 pm.), retail, gyms/fitness centers, museums, aquariums and zoos, offices, Houses of worship, and libraries.

Speaking of libraries, Raechel Guest says her facility will not fully reopen on March 19. She still has safety concerns for the public and her staff.

“I know a lot of people heard what was said as saying that libraries can all reopen,” Guest said. “But, we’ve had to change our operations dramatically.”

Guest says they are partially open now. People who want books call ahead or log onto the library’s app. They let the library know what book or books they want to check out and workers inside the library get them and place them on a “take out table” upfront. The customers then pick up their “take out order” with minimal contact. Either that happens or they can drive up in their cars and staff workers take the books outside and place them in the back of their cars.

To further protect people, the library quarantines every book when it’s returned. The quarantine usually lasts 72 hours or 3 days.

“So, for example, if somebody has COVID and they’re sitting there reading a book and they cough on that book, those pages are now covered in the COVID virus,” Guest said. “But, quarantining the material for three days, that gives enough time for the items to be safe for the folks to handle.”

Guest says those are some of the safety precautions in place. People can come in and use the computers (there’s a two-hour limit). The keyboards are covered in plastic and are constantly wiped down. And college students have quiet study rooms. However, smaller spaces in the library are off limits and Guest says those spaces might be difficult to monitor for things like social distancing if the library allows for unlimited capacity.

“We need more supplies to come in before we can let more people go further into the building,” Guest said.

Some of those supplies are more PPE like plastic shields or barriers to protect staff from coming into close contact with patrons.

“Most of our employees have not yet even had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Guest said. “Library workers are not in a special category, .but we come in contact with the public a lot.”

“Until we reach that point where everyone’s been vaccinated,” she said. “Where we’re able to allow patrons in so that everyone feels safe when we’re in the building, then we’ll be able to expand our services.”

“And I know that people are disappointed by that,” she said. “But, unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t over and so it’s going to be just a little while longer before we can let more people into more areas of the building.”