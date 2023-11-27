EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man and two minors were arrested over the weekend after allegedly being inside a stolen car that hit a police cruiser while attempting to flee in East Haven, authorities said.



On Sunday night, an East Haven police officer was patrolling in the area of River and Main Streets when he saw a suspicious vehicle. The officer ran the license plate through the police telecommunications system and confirmed that the Kia Sorrento had been stolen out of Waterbury earlier this month.

The officer followed the car down Main Street until additional backup arrived. Police then attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on the Kia Sorrento which was occupied by four people.

The driver of the stolen car, later identified as 19-year-old Douglas Cross of Waterbury, hit the front end of a police cruiser in an attempt to flee the scene.

Mugshot of Douglass Cross. (SOURCE: East Haven Police Department)

Cross then continued north on Hemingway Avenue and led officers on a brief chase. Cross then drove onto Harrington Avenue to let two juveniles out of the car.

Cross continued forward and parked the stolen car in a parking lot on Main Street. He exited the car and led officers on a foot pursuit which ended in the backyard of a home on Terrance Street in New Haven. The fourth suspect who fled the car on foot was not caught, according to police.

Cross was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing. He was charged with the following offenses: Larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal trover, evading responsibility, assault on a public safety officer and interfering with an officer.

Two juveniles were also arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle. The juveniles were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle. One of the juveniles was additionally charged with possession of burglary tools.

The minors were transferred back to the care of their guardians, police said. The minors will also appear in juvenile court on Nov. 27.

Cross was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27 at New Haven Superior Court.

East Haven police said no injuries were reported in the incident.