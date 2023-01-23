WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits.

William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Johnson illegally collected the money from May 2020 to September 2020, according to officials. He was working during that time and “grossly underreporting” his wages, according to the state.

He has been released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and will next appear in court on Friday.