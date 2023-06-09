WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been charged with stalking after he allegedly harassed a woman on multiple occasions while she was driving her car, according to state police.

On May 10, Connecticut State Police Troop A received a call from a driver who stated she had just been harassed by another driver while on the highway. She told police that a man driving a White Cadillac Escalade had harassed her during her commute by driving in a threatening manner on multiple occasions since Dec. 2022.

According to the police report, the woman alleged the Cadillac would travel closely behind her car and at an unsafe distance and flash its high beam lights. The woman told police the driver would merge in front of her car and travel at a slow speed with its hazard lights on.

The woman alleged that when she tried to change lanes to create distance between the two cars, the Cadillac would maneuver and pull in front or behind the vehicle.

The woman told police she feared for her safety and was concerned the Cadillac operator would retaliate if she reported the behavior to police.

The alleged victim said she even changed her schedule to avoid further contact with the driver and had a coworker follow her during her commute.

On May 10, the woman told police the Cadillac harassed her again while she was driving on Interstate 84 in Newtown. She alleged the operator drove in a manner similar to their previous encounters.

The woman and her coworker could get a look at the car to determine the driver was a white male who was unknown to her. The two were able to get his license plate and the woman provided police with the information.

Police learned the Cadillac was registered to Nicholas Perugini III, 53, of Waterbury.

On May 11, a state trooper obtained a telephone number for Perugini, and contacted him for a phone interview. Police said during the interview, Perugini admitted to driving in the timeframe on the previous day but denied driving erratically.

Based on the information collected during the investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Perugini and granted by Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

Perugini has been charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree stalking.

He was released on a $10,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court for arraignment on June 23.