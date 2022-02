NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of using a tracking device to stalk someone.

Officers responded to a home in Naugatuck Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute. During the investigation, police said they found that Wilfred Gonzalez, 27, had placed an Apple AirTag in the victim’s car to track its location.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with stalking, breach of peace and violating a protective order. He was released on a $10,000 surety bond.