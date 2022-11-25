WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested a previously convicted felon on Friday after he struck two police cruisers and was found to have guns and narcotics in his car.

The Waterbury police’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) said they were proactively patrolling the area of Farmcrest Drive around 9 p.m. due to recent weapons, narcotics, and additional complaints from local residents.

While there, officers said they observed an occupied vehicle that was parked illegally and had visible motor vehicle violations.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Jose Corporan from Waterbury.

Officers approached the car and said they attempted to perform a motor vehicle stop on Corporan, at which time he accelerated forward and struck two police cruisers. Police immediately took him into custody.

When searching Corporan’s car, investigators found a loaded handgun with seven live rounds of ammunition along with 38 grams of crack cocaine.

They noted that not only did Corporan not have a valid pistol permit, but he is also a convicted felon for previously carrying a pistol without a permit in 2019.

Corporan is also listed on the Connecticut Deadly Weapons Offender Registry. All of these factors make it illegal for him to possess or carry a firearm in any capacity.

Waterbury police arrested Corporan and charged him with the following offenses:

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver,

Criminal possession of a firearm,

Criminal mischief in the first degree,

Weapons in a motor vehicle,

Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver,

Possession of ½ ounce or more of cocaine in freebase form,

Interfering with an officer,

Failure to obey an officer’s signal,

Numerous motor vehicle-related offenses

Corporan was held by the CT Department of Corrections following his court arraignment and has since been discharged on bond on Tuesday.