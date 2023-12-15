NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for a January 2023 shooting in Naugatuck, according to police.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Calvin Hicks of Waterbury on Dec. 8. Hicks was wanted on multiple charges in connection to a shooting in January 2023 on Galpin Street.

Police said Hicks had eluded capture in the past, one of those incidents resulting in at least one pursuit. During the arrest, police said Hicks was not cooperative with police and jumped out of a second-floor window to try and flee.

Hicks is facing the following charges: criminal possession of a pistol, failure to appear, disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of plates, theft of marker plates, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, second-degree threatening, two counts of violating probation and interfering with an officer.

He is being held on a $610,000 bond.