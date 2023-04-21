WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting that happened inside a vacant city apartment earlier this year.

Police took 38-year-old Jose Cintron of Waterbury into custody Friday for the murder of 37-year-old John Rosario, also of Waterbury.

On March 19, police found Rosario with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment on Hill Street.

Cintron is being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Cintron is being held on a $2 million bond pending his arraignment Friday.

Police said this remains an active investigation and expect to make additional arrests in connection with the homicide.