WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was arrested on several robbery and assault charges stemming from an arrest warrant from 2021.
The Western District Major Crime Detectives assigned to Troop-A Southbury went to the Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday to serve an arrest warrant to 31-year-old Steven Texidor, Connecticut State Police said.
Texidor was being held in custody on unrelated matters and was processed at court. He was charged with the following:
-Criminal possession of a firearm
-Assault in the 1st degree
-Robbery in the 1st degree
-Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit
-Conspiracy to commit assault in the 1st degree
-Conspiracy to commit robbery in the 1st degree
His bond was set at $250,000
Texidor was presented for a same-day arraignment.