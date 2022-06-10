WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was arrested on several robbery and assault charges stemming from an arrest warrant from 2021.

The Western District Major Crime Detectives assigned to Troop-A Southbury went to the Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday to serve an arrest warrant to 31-year-old Steven Texidor, Connecticut State Police said.

Texidor was being held in custody on unrelated matters and was processed at court. He was charged with the following:

-Criminal possession of a firearm

-Assault in the 1st degree

-Robbery in the 1st degree

-Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

-Conspiracy to commit assault in the 1st degree

-Conspiracy to commit robbery in the 1st degree

His bond was set at $250,000

Texidor was presented for a same-day arraignment.