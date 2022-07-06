WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, officers of the Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling the area of Fifth Street in the Brooklyn Neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. due to recent weapon and narcotics complaints in the area. Officers discovered an occupied, parked car that had multiple violations.

Once officers activated their sirens, police said the driver drove away. He was later located in the area of East Liberty and Baldwin Streets. The driver was taken into custody.

Anderson Vargas, 23, of Waterbury, was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Glock firearm with a magazine and 10 rounds of ammunition. According to police, the gun was recently reported stolen. Additionally, Vargas was in possession of over a pound of marijuana and over $2,000.

Vargas was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, alteration of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and multiple other motor vehicle-related charged.

Vargas, who was previously arrested in the state on other illegal weapon possession and narcotics-related charges, was held by the WPD on a $750,000 bond.