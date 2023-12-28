WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old Waterbury man is facing charges connected to the killing of a man from Delaware last week — and police expect more arrests to be made.

Jose Virola was involved with a “disturbance” of a female, which then caused a fight with him and Sean Lawrence, according to police. Virola was stabbed and later found dead on First Avenue.

Lawrence was found on Wednesday on charged with murder, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree.

He is being held on a $3 million bond.