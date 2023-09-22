WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was charged on Friday in connection to a double shooting earlier this month, according to police.

Officers with the Waterbury Police Department Auto Theft Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday on East Main Street for a car with multiple vehicle violations. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Maurice Mcelrath, 43, of Waterbury.

Police said Mcelrath was found with 28 grams of marijuana, 31.3 grams of crack cocaine, and 111 controlled substance hallucinogenic pills.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine in free base form, possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

Maurice Mcelrath. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Mclearth was arraigned in court on Thursday and held by the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $500,000 bond.

On Friday, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Mcelearth in connection to a double shooting in Waterbury. Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 11 in the area of Walnut Street and East Farms Street.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and and 32-year-old man were both wounded in the shooting, but their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Both the victims were treated for their injuries.

Authorities served Mclearth with a warrant charging him with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

Police said Mclearth is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history and has narcotics and firearm charges dating back to 1999.

Mclearth was arraigned in court on Friday for the double shooting and is being held by the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $1.5 million bond.