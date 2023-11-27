WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been charged in connection to a violent home invasion over the weekend in Wallingford, according to police.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Wallingford police responded to a home on Franklin Street for a domestic-related incident. Officers determined that Byron Lalvay, 29, of Waterbury allegedly broke into the home and assaulted a female inside.

Lalvay allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair from inside the home and dragged her out onto the front porch and down the stairway, before running away. He allegedly made comments that he was going to kill and kidnap the victim during the assault.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Mugshot of Byron Lalvay. (SOURCE: Wallingford Police Department)

After an investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Lalvay. Police secured an arrest warrant and Lalvay was arrested on Sunday.

He was charged with first-degree home invasion, third-degree assault, second-degree attempt to commit kidnapping and second-degree threatening.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and appeared on Monday in Meriden Superior Court.

Police said there is no risk to the public as it was an isolated event.