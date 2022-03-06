WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 43-year-old Waterbury man turned himself in to police on Friday for a warrant in connection to a homicide from September 2021.

Jose Baez Candelario, of 135 Northridge Dr., was charged with Murder, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Illegal Transfer of a Pistol/Revolver.

Baez is currently being held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $1.5 million bond pending a court arraignment.

On September 13, 2021, WPD responded to the area of Southview Street and found a 39-year-old man inside a vehicle in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Timothy Hughes of Waterbury, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

