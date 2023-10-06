WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect Friday for allegedly killing a man inside a Waterbury home last month, authorities said.

Waterbury police responded to a check-conditions complaint on Kendall Circle at 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 23 and found a resident dead inside the home.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli, police said.

The Connecticut Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled this death a homicide while Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes detectives investigated.

Detectives later identified 24-year-old David Rogers of Waterbury as a suspect in Ciccarelli’s death.

On Friday, police arrested Rogers for unrelated charges. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant and charged Rogers for Ciccarelli’s death within the same day.

Mug shot of David Rogers (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Rogers was charged with murder, first-degree strangulation and sixth-degree larceny, officials said.

According to police, Rogers was a convicted felon and was on parole at the time of this incident.

The 24-year-old is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is in custody of the Waterbury Police Department, authorities said.

He will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.