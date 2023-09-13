WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was arrested on Wednesday for selling drugs after a months-long narcotics investigation in Danbury, according to police.

The Danbury Police Department Special Investigations Division and Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating after receiving tips that 44-year-old Avery Johnson was selling drugs to people in the Beaver Street area.

Police said Johnson is a known drug dealer and has convictions dating back to 1998.

On Wednesday, Danbury Police Department Special Investigations Division detectives observed Johnson meeting people at various locations and conducting drug transactions.

Authorities followed Johnson to the Citgo gas station on Main Street where he met with two men identified as 37-year-old Delvie Horruitinel of Brewster, New York, and 61-year-old James Kaffka of Danbury.

Mugshot of Avery Johnson. (Source: Danbury Police Department) Mugshot of Delvie Horruitinel.(Source: Danbury Police Department) Mugshot fo James Kaffka. (Source: Danbury Police Department)

Officers then arrested Horruitinel and Kaffka and seized crack cocaine from the suspects.

Horruitinel was charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Kaffka was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

DEA agents and detectives continued surveilling Johnson until he stopped in a driveway on Rowan Street. Authorities searched his vehicle and found 52 grams of crack, one gram of powder cocaine, four glassine bags of fentanyl, 71 ecstasy pills, 61 prescription pills one digital scale and $471 in cash.

Police said a sword was also found inside Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson was subsequently charged with the sale of a controlled substance, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons in a motor vehicle and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance with 2000 feet of a housing complex.

Johnson was given a $350,000 bond.