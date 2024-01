WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old Waterbury man turned himself in on Monday on accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor, Milford police announced on Tuesday.

The minor reported in October that John MacSweeney had sexually assaulted them, according to Milford police.

He has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a promise to appear.