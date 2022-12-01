WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police.

22-year-old Gelson Cruz has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, Waterbury officials said that with the help of Puerto Rican authorities, Cruz was extradited from the islands.

Cruz was served with an active arrest warrant that charged him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfers of a pistol or revolver, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Officials said he’s now being held by Waterbury police on a $2 million bond, he’s scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday.