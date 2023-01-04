WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a man dead in an apartment building while evacuating residents on Wednesday.

Police responded to 144 Grove St. around 10:14 a.m. At the scene, the Waterbury Fire Department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm.

A man was found dead in the common area of the building, police said.

The building was later determined to be safe for occupancy.

Police did not specify whether the man’s death was related to the carbon monoxide alarm.

This is an active investigation.

