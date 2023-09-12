WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was found guilty on Sept. 7 of sexual assault, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Henrique Sousa, 29, of Waterbury was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred between 2010 and 2013. Officials say a child was assaulted at their babysitter’s home and evidence showed that Sousa asked the child to perform sex acts on him inside the garage.

The victim then reported the incident to the police in 2017.

Sentencing for Sousa is scheduled for Nov. 16.