WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested Thursday on various narcotics charges, according to police.

Danbury Police got information that 33-year-old Kevin Epps was selling drugs throughout the Danbury area.

Detectives later found Epps in the area of Garella Road in Bethel. They seized three grams of powdered cocaine, 14 grams of crack, 734 bags of fentanyl, 580 Xanax pills and $4,021 in cash.

He was charged with:

Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell under an ounce

One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell over an ounce.

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Three counts of failure to keep narcotics in original container

Epps is being held on a $300,000 bond.