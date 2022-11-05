WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV near 21 East Farms Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officers located an ATV and its 29-year-old male operator nearby. Soon after, the man was transported to the hospital, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the man lost control of the ATV and landed on his head in the roadway.

The accident remains under active investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. The unit is asking for anyone with information to contact the department at (203) 346-3975.