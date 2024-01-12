WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A judge sentenced a Waterbury man to 28 years in prison on Friday for beating a man to death in 2010, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Michael Mark and a group of men robbed and attacked 43-year-old Arnaldo Gonzalez of Waterbury on Nov. 2, 2010. Gonzalez had been walking to work when he was hit in the head with a rock multiple times during the assault.

Mark was previously convicted of the murder of Gonzalez in 2014 and was sentenced to 48 years in prison. The conviction was reversed, and a new trial was ordered.

On Oct. 19, 2023, Mark pleaded guilty to murder in Waterbury Superior Court.

“Mr. Gonzalez was tragically and senselessly beaten to death over thirteen years ago,” Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt said. “The pain of his family has never lessened and they grieve his loss to this day.”