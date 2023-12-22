WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that used Bluetooth speakers to ship cocaine through the mail, according to court officials.

Pierre Joshwan Rodriguez, 42, was found to have headed the operation that moved cocaine from Puerto Rico to Waterbury.

Investigators found around 28 kilograms of cocaine, according to officials.

In November 2020, law enforcement seized evidence of cocaine distribution conspiracy, $56,008 in cash, and jewelry from his home. Rodriguez remained at large until February 2021.

Overall, law enforcement has seized over $455,000, jewelry worth almost $510,000, and five vehicles.

Rodriguez has been in custody since November 17, 2021, court officials said.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine on August 18, 2022.