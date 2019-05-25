Waterbury man wanted for recent shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A Waterbury man is wanted for a shooting in the Brass City.

Police say 18-year-old Gabriel Ramos opened fire on Chestnut Avenue last Saturday.

One bullet went into a home and stopped in the wall of a nursery

No one was hurt.

Police think Ramos shaved his head and trimmed his beard since this picture was taken.

If you have a tip, call Waterbury police.

