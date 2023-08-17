Miles Johnson and Casandra Nazario (from left to right.)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man and woman have been sentenced to serve a collective 105 years in prison for the grotesque murder of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela in 2020, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt said Casandra Nazario, 26, was sentenced on Monday to 50 years in prison with the execution suspended after 25 years served.

In April, Nazario pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with evidence concerning Sebetlela’s violent killing.

According to the Department of Criminal Justice, Nazario agreed to cooperate with the state and to testify against Mile Johnson, a codefendant in the case.

On Aug. 2, Johnson was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Sebetlela.

He was convicted of murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Johnson stabbed the victim multiple times in her chest on July 10, 2020, while inside her Waterbury home.

On Sept. 12, 2020, a hiker found Sebetlela’s headless body wrapped in blankets and garage bags at Black Rock State Park in Watertown. Authorities said the victim’s wrists, legs and feet had been bound with duct tape.

Nazario testified that she and Johnson spent the day preparing for the murder by purchasing a knife and black clothing.

The murder case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Don E. Therkildsen, Jr. and Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandra Arroyo.