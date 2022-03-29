WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in two years, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary delivered his state of the city speech in person. Three hundred people attended the Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, all listening carefully for the word taxes.

“The last two years are definitely behind us,” O’Leary, who is in his 11th year of office, said.

Twenty years ago, Brass City was bankrupt, couldn’t make payroll, and had junk bond status. The state oversight board came in and righted the ship.

“We will have no increase in any taxes at all this year,” O’Leary said. “The seventh year in a row that we haven’t raised property taxes.”

The annual budget is $428 million. Mill rates are high, but there will be no tax increases.

The governor has proposed a reduced car tax. O’Leary is nervous the state will not reimburse local governments for the difference.

“Our mill rate is down to 29,” O’Leary said. “It’s about $15 million. As long as the state fulfills their promise.”

It is a reevaluation year. The average $135,000 house value has now doubled to $260,000. While there are no planned tax increases, people will pay more as values increase. The rime was on the mind of one voter.

“Is there anything locally that can be done to address this issue along with the youth crimes, car thefts, and such?”

“They need mental health, behavioral health, but they also need to be detained,” the mayor responded.

Education and jobs were also themes.

“I’m here listening to hear from an economic development standpoint,” Waterbury State Rep. Geraldo Reyes, the Democratic Chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, said.

There are 22 state-funded brownfield transformation projects underway and new businesses are coming in. Amazon announced they plan to build in the Southend section of the city, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

Republicans would like to see their Democratic mayor reveal the other companies that want to move in.

“We are knocking down things, cleaning up the properties, we are looking forward to that next step to get some information,” Kelly Zimmerman (R-Waterbury 3rd Ward) said.

O’Leary will present his budget to the council Thursday night.